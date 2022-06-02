LIVE: Platinum Jubilee celebrations begin across East Berkshire and South Bucks

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations across East Berkshire and South Buckinghamshire.

This weekend marks a four-day celebration of Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.

Our photographers Ian Longthorne and Nick Parford will be out and about snapping the festivities, and our reporters will be popping along to some of the key events across the weekend.

Of course, we would love to see your pictures of the celebrations.

Let the celebrations begin!

10.50pm: The lighting of the beacon at Windsor Castle formed part of a chain of more than 3,500 flaming tributes in towns, villages and cities throughout the UK, UK overseas territories and each of the capital cities of Commonwealth countries.

Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

10.43pm: Pictures just in from Windsor Castle this evening where The Queen lit the principal jubilee beacon.

Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

8.04pm:

Eirwen Ebenezer has lived in the avenue for 50 years and praised the organisers, adding: “It’s lovely to see all these people here.” pic.twitter.com/0JckXZhGuY — Jade Kidd (@JadeK_BM) June 2, 2022

7.44pm:

Toast to Her Majesty the Queen! pic.twitter.com/1JNyLogDzT — Jade Kidd (@JadeK_BM) June 2, 2022

7.43pm:

David Osborne said he was ‘absolutely loving’ the atmosphere pic.twitter.com/37a51grn2s — Jade Kidd (@JadeK_BM) June 2, 2022

7.41pm:

Youngsters were also enjoying activities pic.twitter.com/RCDn2jufiq — Jade Kidd (@JadeK_BM) June 2, 2022

7.36pm:

Jane Williams and Lyndsay Chapman, members of the organising committee spoke of why they put on a street party for the celebrations pic.twitter.com/nuaAITIlVu — Jade Kidd (@JadeK_BM) June 2, 2022

7.35pm:

Partygoers marking the occasion! pic.twitter.com/cz5l7qIoyB — Jade Kidd (@JadeK_BM) June 2, 2022

7.31pm:

Residents in All Saints Avenue in #Maidenhead have also been marking the Jubilee with a street party pic.twitter.com/zaxcseHRV3 — Jade Kidd (@JadeK_BM) June 2, 2022

7.30pm:

Jonny Karling, Rachel Atkins and Megan Sturgess were also out enjoying the day in #Windsor pic.twitter.com/HB0gGoK2Ed — Jade Kidd (@JadeK_BM) June 2, 2022

7.29pm:

7.27pm:

Chris Davies, president of the Rotary Club of Windsor St George discusses how it feels to be part of the celebrations pic.twitter.com/Kn2ZrIuWbS

— Jade Kidd (@JadeK_BM) June 2, 2022

7.25pm:

Tim reflects on the demand for the Ox Roast! pic.twitter.com/OIzo4Ul1Jl — Jade Kidd (@JadeK_BM) June 2, 2022

5.15pm:

Tim Marville of The Whole Roast Ox company spoke about being at the event to mark the historic occasion. pic.twitter.com/YQSS301osD — Jade Kidd (@JadeK_BM) June 2, 2022

3:49pm:

'Tiser and Express photographer Ian Longthorne has captured the jubilee flypast above Windsor Castle this afternoon.

3.20pm:

The first big event taking place in Windsor this weekend is an ox roast at Bachelors Acre.

Jubilee celebrations are underway at Bachelor’s Acre this afternoon #Windsor pic.twitter.com/VslUlgob3B — Jade Kidd (@JadeK_BM) June 2, 2022

3.05pm:

3pm:

A jubilee cricket match is taking place in Pinkneys Green today. Our very own Shay Bottomley is taking part.

It's a glorious day for some jubilee cricket at Pinkneys Green CC.



Fundraiser for Thames Hospice: https://t.co/QA9m1UaFLK pic.twitter.com/CUYAtaUZNc — Shay Bottomley (@ShayBottomley) June 2, 2022

1.45pm:

1.18pm: The Royal Borough and Plastic Free Windsor have been issuing advice on how to reduce plastic waste and keep the environment clean and green this Jubilee weekend.

1.06pm: Schools across the Maidenhead area have been marking Her Majesty's historic 70-year milestone with their own celebrations.

12.54pm: There are lots of parties, events, lunches, picnics and celebrations to get involved in across Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead over the festivities.

12.17pm: With lots of street parties and community events taking place over the bank holiday weekend, take a look at our stories listing all the road closures across Maidenhead, Slough and Windsor.

