    • LIVE: Platinum Jubilee celebrations begin across East Berkshire and South Bucks

    Reporting Team

    news@baylismedia.co.uk
    WINDSOR 134563-12

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations across East Berkshire and South Buckinghamshire.

    This weekend marks a four-day celebration of Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.

    Our photographers Ian Longthorne and Nick Parford will be out and about snapping the festivities, and our reporters will be popping along to some of the key events across the weekend.

    Of course, we would love to see your pictures of the celebrations. Each day, a different reporter will be covering our blog. Please get in touch with the following on the corresponding days for a chance to be featured in our coverage:

    Let the celebrations begin!

    10.50pm: The lighting of the beacon at Windsor Castle formed part of a chain of more than 3,500 flaming tributes in towns, villages and cities throughout the UK, UK overseas territories and each of the capital cities of Commonwealth countries.

    Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

    10.43pm: Pictures just in from Windsor Castle this evening where The Queen lit the principal jubilee beacon.

    Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

    8.04pm:

    7.44pm:

    7.43pm: 

    7.41pm:

    7.36pm: 

    7.35pm:

    7.31pm:

    7.30pm:

    7.29pm: 

    7.27pm: 

    Chris Davies, president of the Rotary Club of Windsor St George discusses how it feels to be part of the celebrations pic.twitter.com/Kn2ZrIuWbS

    — Jade Kidd (@JadeK_BM) June 2, 2022

    7.25pm:

    5.15pm:

    3:49pm:

    'Tiser and Express photographer Ian Longthorne has captured the jubilee flypast above Windsor Castle this afternoon. 

    3.20pm:

    The first big event taking place in Windsor this weekend is an ox roast at Bachelors Acre. 

    3.05pm:

    Feeling nostalgic? Take a look back at photos from our archive of the Silver Jubilee celebrations in 1977.

    Click here to view the gallery and look out for Golden Jubilee and Diamond Jubilee photos later this weekend.

    3pm:

    A jubilee cricket match is taking place in Pinkneys Green today. Our very own Shay Bottomley is taking part.

    1.45pm:

    Don't forget to pick up a copy of today's Maidenhead Advertiser, which features an eight-page Platinum Jubilee souvenir special.

    It's packed with insights, memories, photos and bits of history. You can also pick up a copy in tomorrow's Slough and Windsor Express.

    1.18pm: The Royal Borough and Plastic Free Windsor have been issuing advice on how to reduce plastic waste and keep the environment clean and green this Jubilee weekend. 

    For all the top tips read our reporter Adrian Williams story here. 

    1.06pm: Schools across the Maidenhead area have been marking Her Majesty's historic 70-year milestone with their own celebrations. 

    Click here to see what they got up to! 

    12.54pm: There are lots of parties, events, lunches, picnics and celebrations to get involved in across Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead over the festivities.

    Click here to view what is going on in Maidenhead and the surrounding villages. 

    To view events taking place in Slough, Windsor and the surrounding areas, click here. 

    12.17pm: With lots of street parties and community events taking place over the bank holiday weekend, take a look at our stories listing all the road closures across Maidenhead, Slough and Windsor. 

    To view our story on Maidenhead closures click here.

    For our Slough, Windsor and Ascot closures story click here. 

    Windsor

