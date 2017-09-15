Train services cancelled between London Paddington and Maidenhead

03:21PM, Friday 15 September 2017
Train services between London Paddington and Maidenhead are facing disruption this afternoon due to a 'shortage of train crew'.
Great Western Railway said the shortage means fewer trains are able to run and some services may be cancelled.
Disruption is expected to continue until 7.30pm.
