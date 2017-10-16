Mon, 16
Launch of new Great Western Railway trains doesn't exactly go to plan

Photo: Great Western Railway

Delays, leaky ceilings and broken doors plagued the launch of Great Western Railway’s (GWR) new fleet of trains.

This morning (Monday), commuters between Maidenhead and Paddington were supposed to be treated to the firm’s latest addition – the Hitachi Class 800 Intercity Express.

The grand unveiling was due to leave Bristol for London Paddington at 6am, but was about half an hour late getting going.

And passengers, many of whom were left standing despite promises of increased seating capacity, were later treated to more delays after the service ground to a halt at Taplow. Problems for rail operator GWR didn’t stop there, with seats roped off after an air conditioning unit started leaking, unreliable doors and patchy Wi-Fi coverage among other problems.

It even prompted an apology from Karen Boswell, managing director of Hitachi Rail, the firm which made the trains.

The new trains are billed as having 24 per cent more seating capacity than the high speed train they replaced, as well as increased legroom and luggage space.

GWR said it is the biggest fleet update on the line in 40 years and a new timetable will be introduced once its electrification programmes has been completed in 2019.

