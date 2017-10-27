What's on: Seven things to do this weekend (October 27-29)

FRIDAY:

CHALVEY: Bhangra dancing and gym-based boxing will feature at a free event at Chalvey Community Centre in The Green today (Friday).

A dance class will be held from 11.15am to 11.45am before a boxing session from 12.15pm to 12.45pm.

Other activities including table tennis will run from 12.45 to 1.30pm.

MAIDENHEAD: A craft beer and artisan pizza pub opens in town today (Friday).

Off The Tap, an independent pub at the former site of The White Horse, on the corner of High Street and King Street, will be serving more than 50 craft beers and ciders.

For the opening weekend, the pub is due to host three breweries including Meantime, Fisher’s, based in High Wycombe, and the Windsor and Eton brewery, who will be offering beer tasting.

Visit https://www.offthetapbar.co.uk/ to find out more.

SATURDAY:

CRAZIES HILL: An early firework display at Camp Mohawk will start at 5pm on Saturday.

Hot food and drinks will be available to purchase and enjoy around the camp fire with the fireworks at 6.30pm..

Email booking@campmohawk.org.uk for advanced bookings only. All profits go to Camp Mohawk.

MAIDENHEAD: The town’s Lions Club will be holding an awareness day in the High Street on Saturday from 10am-3pm.

Lions are men and women who volunteer their time to support causes in the community. There are 970 Lions clubs throughout the British isles.

Maidenhead Lions Club is responsible for organising the Combined Charities Fair which takes place this year on Saturday, November 4 at Maidenhead Town Hall.

MAIDENHEAD: Don’t be alarmed if you see hordes of the undead marching through the town on Saturday.

The town’s annual zombie walk is returning once again and the ‘zombifying’ will begin at 3pm in The Bell pub in King Street.

It will be followed by a ‘zombie training session’ at 4.30pm.

Town crier Chris Brown will set the walk off at 5.30pm, which will end up outside Maidenhead Town Hall for entertainment with a ‘zombie mermaid’.

A party at The Anchor pub follows at 6pm featuring live bands including Fish Hook, Bottle Kids and Feud.

The event will raise funds for the Brett Foundation.

Visit maidenheadzombiewalk.org for details.

MAIDENHEAD: Join in with a free pumpkin carving event in the Nicholsons Centre.

It will take place between 11am and 3pm.

WINDSOR: A Halloween pumpkin party will take place in Royal Windsor Shopping.

Activities include pumpkin carving and a fancy dress competition.

The event runs from 1pm until 4pm, with the pumpkin judging at 3.30pm.

Entry is free.