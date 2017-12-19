Tue, 19
Man charged with rape in Maidenhead town centre

Grace Witherden

Grace Witherden

Man charged with rape in Maidenhead town centre

A 22-year-old man has been charged with rape in connection with an incident in Maidenhead town centre.

Harjinder Brar, from Langley Road, Slough, was charged on Sunday with the offence.

He was charged in connection with an incident which occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning when a man raped a woman near Nicholsons Walk.

Brar appeared in Slough Magistrates' Court yesterday (Monday) and was remanded in custody to appear at Reading Crown Court on Monday, January 15.

