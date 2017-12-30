East Berkshire and South Bucks residents recognised in New Year's Honours

A volunteer from Maidenhead who has raised the profile and impact of women’s sport is among the East Berkshire and South Bucks resident to make it onto the New Year's Honours list.

Chairman of Get Berkshire Active Sue Anstiss was awarded an MBE for services to grassroots and women's sports in the list, which was revealed last night.

She received the award in recognition of her support for community sport and over the past 25 years she has volunteered for a number of local and national charities.

Mrs Anstiss, who lives in Maidenhead with her husband and three daughters, is also CEO of Promote PR, which specialises in sport and fitness.

"I was so surprised and incredibly humbled to receive such a prestigious award. I feel hugely honoured to be recognised in this way," she said.

Jacqueline de Rojas, from Taplow, was awarded a CBE for services to international trade in the technology industry for her work as president of techUK, which represents and helps more than 950 technology companies as part of its network.

Snapping up an OBE this year for services to business and charity is founder and managing director of Premier Decorations Ltd, Jarnail Singh Athwal, from Datchet.

Bartholomew Smith, from Maidenhead, founder of youth charity Amber Foundation, was awarded an OBE for services to young people.

Maidenhead resident Dr Janet Frost, has earned an OBE for services to health and social care research for her work as chief executive of the Health Research Authority, a public body of the Department of Health.

Andrew John Fry, who until recently was chief fire officer and chief executive of Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service, has made it onto this year's list with an OBE for services to the fire and rescue service.

Also bagging an OBE for services to the fire and rescue service is Windsor resident Lynne Marie Swift, director of people and organisational development for Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Adele Ellen from Windelsham, Surrey, who volunteers at Windsor’s Thames Hospice, was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to hospice patients.

Also winning the medal is Thames Valley Police community and diversity officer Kulbir Singh Brar, from Windsor, for services to community cohesion.

Conductor of the Slough Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus David Wilson, who lives in Reading, has also been awarded a BEM for services to music and young people.