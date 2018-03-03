Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue advise how to prevent floods in the home

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue have issued advice on how to prevent flooding caused by frozen pipes.



Since yesterday (Friday) afternoon they have responded to more than 40 incidents of internal flooding across Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes.



Severe weather has caused water pipes to freeze, and the thawing out process means the pipes expand and burst, causing floods.



Community safety manager Phillip Mould has advised that residents know how to turn off their water and electricity supply and locate their stop tap.



He said: “Turning off your water and electricity supply can limit further damage to your property.

“There is nothing worse than trying to find the stop tap for the first time in the middle of the night with water coming through your ceiling.



“For those of us with elderly or vulnerable neighbours, it would be of great help if you could pop around and locate their stop tap so that if they need assistance, help could be at hand.”



In the event of a flood, residents should turn off their water supply by turning their main stop tap clockwise.



To prevent pipes from freezing, they should keep their house warm and provide warm air flow to any pipes in the loft.



Mr Mould also advised against calling 999 in the case of a minor flood.



He said: “While we understand that these incidents can cause damage and distress to residents, a frontline resource called out to assist with internal property flooding is unable to attend other lifesaving incidents.”