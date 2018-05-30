Met Office expects thunderstorms to return tomorrow

11:00AM, Wednesday 30 May 2018
The Met Office expects thunderstorms to return to Berkshire tomorrow (Thursday).
A yellow weather alert has been issued warning of thunderstorms and heavy showers in Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough.
The warning will be in force from 11am until 11.59pm.
Drivers have been told to prepare for potentially difficult driving conditions due to spray and sudden flooding.
There is also a possibility of delays and cancellations to train and bus services.
