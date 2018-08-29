Thief jailed for stealing bikes from Maidenhead and Slough stations

A thief who stole five bikes from Maidenhead and Slough railway stations has been jailed for 40 weeks.

Michael Tomajer, 39, of no fixed abode, was sentenced at East Berkshire Magistrates Court on August 21.

Between February 2017 and August 2018, Tomajer was linked to five bike thefts from Maidenhead and Slough stations. The bikes were each forcibly removed from the bike racks.

Tomajer was charged with five counts of theft and going equipped.

He admitted the charges and was also told to pay £1,220 compensation.

PC Jack Bower-Wilson from BTP (British Transport Police), said: “Putting Tomajer behind bars is a good result and we welcome this sentence handed down by the Magistrates. I hope this sends a clear warning to other would be thieves that we are working hard to identify offenders and bring them before the courts.



“Unfortunately bikes remain popular targets for thieves and we would urge cyclists to use strong, durable locks when securing their bikes at stations. We would also encourage you to register you bike at www.bikeregister.com, as this helps us return stolen bikes when we recover them.”