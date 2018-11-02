Where to watch fireworks this weekend

Maidenhead

Cox Green School: Friday, November 2

Highfield Lane, Maidenhead, SL6 3AX

Gates open 5:30pm, fireworks display will at approx 7pm.

Tickets £5 and under 2’s free.

Maidenhead Football Club: Saturday, November 3

Maidenhead Football Club, York Road, Maidenhead, Berkshire, SL6 1SF

Fireworks and bouncy castle

Gates open 5:30pm, fireworks display 7pm

£5 Adult £3 Child

Boyne Hill Cricket Club (Carters Steam Fair): Saturday, November 3

Boyne Hill Cricket Club Highway Rd, Maidenhead SL6 5AE

Entry is free before 5.00pm, £5.00 after that (under 5s are free all the time).

Fireworks are expected to start at 7.30pm.

Dorney

The Palmer Arms Fireworks: Monday, November 5

Doors open at 5pm, fireworks start at 7pm

Adults £10, children £5, family £25, under 3’s free

Cookham

Cookham Scouts Bonfire Night, Saturday, November 3

Odney Lane, Cookham, Berkshire, SL6 9SR

£7 in advance, £5 on the door

Bonfire lighting 6pm, fireworks 7pm

Burnham

Burnham Football Club: Friday, November 2

The Gore Stadium, Wymers Wood Road, Burnham, SL1 8JG

Fireworks display with fun fair, market stalls, face painters and more.

Gates open 5:30pm, fireworks display 7:30

Adults £7 (Children £4, Family £14.55)

Marlow

Marlow Monsters Fireworks Show, Saturday, November 3

Pound Lane, Marlow SL7 2AE.

Free sports, plus a delicious BBQ, local beers, fine wines and music by Dave the Disco.

Gates open 5:20pm, fireworks display will be 7:15pm

Adult’s £8 (£10 on the gate), Children £4 (£5 on the gate) Children under 4 go free. Tickets are available online, and in Marlow Library, Marlow Sports Club, the Booker Farm Shop and Pike, Smith and Kemp.

Marlow Bottom Fireworks: Saturday, November 3

Burford School, Marlow Bottom

Fireworks and fire breathing show

Children £5, Adults £6

Gates open at 5:30pm. Fireworks between 7pm and 8pm

Windsor and Ascot

Windsor Racecourse: Saturday, November 3

Maidenhead Road Berkshire, Windsor SL4 5JJ

Fireworks and drive in cinema.

Entry 4pm, Fireworks 6:30pm. Ghostbusters screening 7:30pm

Adult £12, Children £6. Other payment options and group tickets are available online

Legoland: Friday, November 2 6pm (20, 21, 26, 27 October 7pm)

Winkfield Rd, Windsor SL4 4AY

Book online. Park Entry and Fireworks Spectacular £47 per person. Under 3’s free.

Ascot Racecourse: Saturday, November 3

High Street, Ascot, Berkshire, SL5 7JX

Fireworks start at 6pm.

£19 entry for adults. (Under 18’s go free when accompanied by an adult)

£5 per person (£7.50 on the night) under 7’s go free

Slough

Stoke Place Bonfire Night: Sunday, November 4

Stoke Green, Slough SL2 4HT

Fireworks display set to music from Disney classics

Doors open at 5pm, fireworks at 6pm.

Adults £10 (under 12s free)

Slough Bonfire and Fireworks: Saturday, November 3

Upton Court Road, Slough

Gates 5:30pm, Fireworks 7:45pm (20 minute show). Bonfire 8:15pm

Adult £6, Children £4, under 4’s free (On the night, Adults £10, Children £8)