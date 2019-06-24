SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Mon, 24
25 °C
Tue, 25
25 °C
Wed, 26
22 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Woman cut from vehicle after M4 collision

    Slough firefighters called back to site of fire for a second day

    A collision on the M4 involving a lorry and a car saw a woman cut from a vehicle on Sunday (June 23).

    The scene of the crash between junction 7 Slough West and junction 8/9 for Maidenhead was reported at about 12.15pm.

    Crews from Slough and one crew from Maidenhead were sent to the scene and upon arrival used cutting apparatus to release one woman from a vehicle.

    The woman was then placed her into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.

    Firefighters were on the scene for about 45 minutes.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved