Woman cut from vehicle after M4 collision

02:45PM, Monday 24 June 2019
A collision on the M4 involving a lorry and a car saw a woman cut from a vehicle on Sunday (June 23).
The scene of the crash between junction 7 Slough West and junction 8/9 for Maidenhead was reported at about 12.15pm.
Crews from Slough and one crew from Maidenhead were sent to the scene and upon arrival used cutting apparatus to release one woman from a vehicle.
The woman was then placed her into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.
Firefighters were on the scene for about 45 minutes.
