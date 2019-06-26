Appeal to find missing girl last seen in Maidenhead

Police are appealing for the public's help to find a girl who has gone missing from Maidenhead.

Lia Vaisanen, 13, was last seen at Maidenhead train station at about 9.30pm yesterday (June 25).

She is described as 5ft 9ins tall, with long dark brown hair and dark brown eyes.

She was last seen dressed in black Nike jogging bottoms and a red waist length bomber jacket with a hood.

Lia is known to frequent Maidenhead town centre, Moffy Hill in Maidenhead, Slough town centre, Upton Park in Slough, Slough bus station and Wexham.

Officers also believe that Lia could be in West London.

Investigating officer, PC Georgie Nicholls, of Maidenhead police station: “I am appealing for the public’s help to trace Lia as we are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

“Anyone who may have information on her whereabouts, or believes they see her is asked to report it to police.

“Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting reference 43190192474.”