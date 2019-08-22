LIVE: GCSE Results Day 2019

Hundreds of students across East Berkshire and South Bucks are collecting their GCSE results today.

We are reporting live throughout the morning with the latest reaction, stories, photos and pass rates from schools across the area.

Our reporters are heading back to the office to write up their summaries of each school.

ALTWOOD SCHOOL: Headteacher Neil Dimbleby was ‘incredibly proud’ of students who got a strong showing in English and Maths.

A total of 76 per cent of pupils achieved grade 4 or above in maths while 72 per cent did the same in English.

In all, 70 per cent of grades returned to the school were 4 or above.

Neil Dimbleby said: “I am incredibly proud of our students for achieving a very strong set of results, reflecting the efforts and progress they have made during their time with us.

“The hard work and commitment of staff and students is continuing to deliver a learning environment where students can thrive and reach their full personal and academic potential.”

BAYLIS COURT SCHOOL, SLOUGH: Teachers at the Gloucester Road school were proud of their students after the overall pass rate went up.

77 per cent of students achieved five 9-4 grades, including English and Maths, which is up by two per cent from last year.

Principal Ray Hinds said: "We are particularly pleased that even though GCSE examinations have become more difficult, we have maintained excellent results.

"Seven students achieved five or more grade 9’s which is remarkable."

BEECHWOOD SCHOOL, SLOUGH: Head boy Tyler Lee couldn't quite believe his luck when he saw his results this morning.

Tyler had earned himself a grade 9 in chemistry - despite missing one of the tests.

"I feel flabbergasted," he said. "I never expected to do so well."

The rest of Tyler's grades were also impressive - he got two 7s and five 8s.

Head girl Shyanne Casais also impressed, getting all 6s and 7s - she hopes to be a forensic investigator one day.

10.40am: Results are in from The Windsor Boys School and Slough and Eton Business School

Overall @TWBS 81% students achieved 9-4 in maths and 74% got 9-4 in English. Top job — Georgina Bishop (@GeorginaB_BM) August 22, 2019

At Slough and Eton Business College 64% of grades were 4+ or above with 60% of maths and English grades at 4+. — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) August 22, 2019

10.30am: George is significantly less creepy in person.

Anyone else terrified of my Wexham school visitor's pass? pic.twitter.com/PmClyTExqI — George Roberts (@GeorgeR_BM) August 22, 2019

Here's the latest from our reporters.

Harry Twite and his mum Majella are overwhelmed with Harry’s results at Furze Platt. His results included four nine’s. Well done Harry! #GCSEResults2019 pic.twitter.com/n6Msr0egcS — Kieran Bell (@KieranB_BM) August 22, 2019

One of best things about #GCSEresults is you meet parents who are just buzzing for their kids. Here’s Farhan Jaffri with his mum and dad. He’s turned things around and notched top grades in History, English Lit, RE and Sociology. pic.twitter.com/QZFNPFyAwp — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) August 22, 2019

10.15am: George has now headed to Wexham.

At Wexham school now, Rifah Tabassum got two 7s, seven 8s and a 9! She's chuffed, and said her parents now owe her a new phone!



She reckons she'll get an iPhone X 'or better' (do they come better?)



I've got a Google Pixel and it's class! So that's my recommendation pic.twitter.com/hSToToxGZm — George Roberts (@GeorgeR_BM) August 22, 2019

Reuben Bignell is celebrating his 5 Grade 9’s and 3 Grade 8’s with his proud parents. pic.twitter.com/S6xVMumbHX — Amy Horsfield (@AmyH_BM) August 22, 2019

09.42am:

Results are now starting to come in from Beechwood

Overall grade 4-9 pass rate at @Wexham_School is 43% which is much better than last year. Headteacher Lawrence Smith is really proud — George Roberts (@GeorgeR_BM) August 22, 2019

Executive headteacher Kathleen Higgins: 'We are so proud of our young people and all that they have achieved.



"Together, as a team, a great deal has been achieved and our Beechwood students are now well positioned to progress." — George Roberts (@GeorgeR_BM) August 22, 2019

09.29am:

Oliver will be celebrating at Reading Festival

Oliver Jones from @DesboroughSch got a Grade 8 in Maths, Chemistry and Physics and is going onto study those subjects in Sixth Form. But first he’s celebrating at Reading Festival pic.twitter.com/ggOYxig0Cx — Amy Horsfield (@AmyH_BM) August 22, 2019

09.28am:

Reporter Kieran Bell is at Newlands

Newlands Girls’ School in #Maidenhead: 88% achieved a 4 or above in English and Maths, while there was a 89.1% 4 and above pass rate. Well done to all here. — Kieran Bell (@KieranB_BM) August 22, 2019

Olivia Schofield, 16, got 9’s in geography, history, maths, business, biology, Spanish, English Language and Literature, and an 8 in chemistry and physics. Wow! #GCSEResults2019 pic.twitter.com/shZoAw7MbD — Kieran Bell (@KieranB_BM) August 22, 2019

09.24am:

Well done Munib!

Munib Perveaz with his proud mum Wajeeha. He says the GCSEs were a tough mental challenge but he’s 3 grade 9s, five grade 8s and 2 grade 7s. pic.twitter.com/ahcG2ire8y — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) August 22, 2019

09.19am:

Great results from Desborough School

84% of students at Desborough College have achieved a Grade 4 plus in Maths and 77% in English. — Amy Horsfield (@AmyH_BM) August 22, 2019

09.15am:

Results coming in from Langley Academy

Figures rolling in now. At @LangleyAcademy 66% of students achieved a Grade 4 plus in English and Maths. — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) August 22, 2019

09.12am:

Reporter George Roberts was at Baylis Court School hoping to get some live reaction but he has been told he cannot speak to any students or get overall pass rate results until 9.30am, despite students being in the room, so he has had to move onto another school.

09.10am:

Cox Green students getting their results

Here’s Aman, Dillon and Oliver who got great results - Oliver achieves a 9 in maths and 8 in English. Says he revised from the moment he got home and regrets none of it #noregrets pic.twitter.com/Sq2xZKngRm — Will Taylor (@WillTaylor_BM) August 22, 2019

8.56am:

Overall 85 per cent of students at Windsor Girls School achieved a pass in English and 80 per cent in maths.

Overall 85% of @WGSWindsorGirls students achieved a pass in English and 80% passed in maths. Top work — Georgina Bishop (@GeorginaB_BM) August 22, 2019

8.52am:

Reading Festival of course!

Will be interested to hear what the holiday destination of choice was post GCSEs this year. Back in 2007 we went for the caravan in Newquay. Belting trip. — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) August 22, 2019

8.51am:

Reporter Georgina Bishop is at Windsor Girls School - congratulations Chloe and Emily

Congratulations to another @WGSWindsorGirls student Emily Helsby who got eight grade 9s, and two grade 8s - the aspiring doctor will be studying biology, chemistry and physics at the schools sixth form - well done Emily pic.twitter.com/Dn3MuLx3od — Georgina Bishop (@GeorginaB_BM) August 22, 2019

Huge well done to @WGSWindsorGirls student Chloe Rodgers who got eight grade 9s, one grade 8 and one grade 7 - celebrating tonight with - sounds pic.twitter.com/hrs8I1VLcs — Georgina Bishop (@GeorginaB_BM) August 22, 2019

8.49am:

First results are coming in

At @AltwoodSchool where 76% pupils got a grade 4 or more in maths and 72% got at least that in English. Here’s Alex who is chuffed to pass English and Maths and got 7s on History and Business pic.twitter.com/B6FW3WKILS — Will Taylor (@WillTaylor_BM) August 22, 2019

8.34am:

Reporters are gearing up for the results

Results day part 2: the sun is rising over Beechwood School this morning in #slough good luck everyone collecting their GCSE results today ‍‍ pic.twitter.com/wF1Pf4uPpc — George Roberts (@GeorgeR_BM) August 22, 2019

ROUND TWO: Starting #gcseresultsday2019 much like A-levels, sat in a car park waiting for Slough students to get their results. I promise it’s not as creepy as it sounds. — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) August 22, 2019

8.21am:

A little reminder about the GCSE grading system.

Traditional A*-G grades have been replaced witha 9 to 1 system, with 9 the highest mark.

English and maths were the first to move to the new system in 2017, with 20 subjects following last summer.

This summer, new grades will be awarded for the first time in a further 25 subjects including business, design and technology and many languages.

8.12am:

Good morning everyone and welcome to our live blog for GCSE results day 2019.

We will be bringing you updates from our schools throughout the morning.

Good luck to everyone collecting their results!