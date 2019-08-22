SITE INDEX

Fullscreen Education
Thu, 22
23 °C
Fri, 23
25 °C
Sat, 24
27 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • LIVE: GCSE Results Day 2019

    Reporting team

    LIVE: GCSE Results Day 2019

    Hundreds of students across East Berkshire and South Bucks are collecting their GCSE results today.

    We are reporting live throughout the morning with the latest reaction, stories, photos and pass rates from schools across the area.

    Our reporters are heading back to the office to write up their summaries of each school.

    ALTWOOD SCHOOL: Headteacher Neil Dimbleby was ‘incredibly proud’ of students who got a strong showing in English and Maths.

    A total of 76 per cent of pupils achieved grade 4 or above in maths while 72 per cent did the same in English.

    In all, 70 per cent of grades returned to the school were 4 or above.

    Neil Dimbleby said: “I am incredibly proud of our students for achieving a very strong set of results, reflecting the efforts and progress they have made during their time with us.

    “The hard work and commitment of staff and students is continuing to deliver a learning environment where students can thrive and reach their full personal and academic potential.”

    BAYLIS COURT SCHOOL, SLOUGH: Teachers at the Gloucester Road school were proud of their students after the overall pass rate went up.

    77 per cent of students achieved five 9-4 grades, including English and Maths, which is up by two per cent from last year.

    Principal Ray Hinds said: "We are particularly pleased that even though GCSE examinations have become more difficult, we have maintained excellent results.

    "Seven students achieved five or more grade 9’s which is remarkable."

    BEECHWOOD SCHOOL, SLOUGH: Head boy Tyler Lee couldn't quite believe his luck when he saw his results this morning.

    Tyler had earned himself a grade 9 in chemistry - despite missing one of the tests.

    "I feel flabbergasted," he said. "I never expected to do so well."

    The rest of Tyler's grades were also impressive - he got two 7s and five 8s.

    Head girl  Shyanne Casais also impressed, getting all 6s and 7s - she hopes to be a forensic investigator one day.

    10.40am: Results are in from The Windsor Boys School and Slough and Eton Business School

    10.30am: George is significantly less creepy in person.

    Here's the latest from our reporters.

    10.15am: George has now headed to Wexham.

    09.42am:

    Results are now starting to come in from Beechwood

    09.29am:

    Oliver will be celebrating at Reading Festival

    09.28am:

    Reporter Kieran Bell is at Newlands

    09.24am:

    Well done Munib!

    09.19am:

    Great results from Desborough School

    09.15am:

    Results coming in from Langley Academy

    09.12am:

    Reporter George Roberts was at Baylis Court School hoping to get some live reaction but he has been told he cannot speak to any students or get overall pass rate results until 9.30am, despite students being in the room, so he has had to move onto another school. 

    09.10am:

    Cox Green students getting their results 

    8.56am:

    Overall 85 per cent of students at Windsor Girls School achieved a pass in English and 80 per cent in maths. 

    8.52am:

    Reading Festival of course!

    8.51am:

    Reporter Georgina Bishop is at Windsor Girls School - congratulations Chloe and Emily

    8.49am:

    First results are coming in

    8.34am:

    Reporters are gearing up for the results

    8.21am:

    A little reminder about the GCSE grading system. 

    Traditional A*-G grades have been replaced witha 9 to 1 system, with 9 the highest mark. 

    English and maths were the first to move to the new system in 2017, with 20 subjects following last summer.

    This summer, new grades will be awarded for the first time in a further 25 subjects including business, design and technology and many languages. 

    8.12am:

    Good morning everyone and welcome to our live blog for GCSE results day 2019.

    We will be bringing you updates from our schools throughout the morning.

    Good luck to everyone collecting their results!

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved