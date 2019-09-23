Weather warning issued for heavy rain in the south east

11:39AM, Monday 23 September 2019
A weather warning for heavy rain has been issued for the south east and London.
The Met Office has warned that heavy rain could fall tomorrow (Tuesday) from 4am to 11pm, issuing a yellow weather warning.
Potential risks of yellow weather warnings include flooding of homes and businesses, delays and cancellations of public transport, road closures and power cuts.
Thunder and lightning is possible, with strong winds and up to 7cm of rain expected.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Langley High Street is currently closed after Thames Valley Police were called to reports of a stabbing at around 3.05pm this afternoon.
A 21-year-old man has been jailed for dangerous driving after he killed a woman who was walking her dog while crossing Langley Park Road.