CCTV images released after church doors vandalised in Burnham

Police are appealing for information after 'obscene' words were carved into the doors of the United Reformed Church in Burnham.

Thames Valley Police has released images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the criminal damage.

The damage occurred at the church in Stomp Road on Sunday, January 5 between 9am-6pm.

Investigating officer PC Philip Thomson based at Amersham police station said: “I am releasing these CCTV images as I believe that the man pictured might have vital information about this incident.

“I am appealing for anyone who recognises the man, or if you believe it is you in this image to get in touch.

“You can contact us using our online form or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43200004597.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”