Storm Dennis to bring more wind and rain to the south

'Very strong winds' are expected to cause disruption across the south of England this weekend.

Storm Dennis will bring winds of up to 70mph on Saturday, and the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning.

A yellow weather warning means there is a small chance of injuries and danger to life, damage to buildings and disruption to transport services.

The storm is expected to last from noon until midnight on Saturday.

The wind is expected to reach 50mph to 60mph inland and will be accompanied by heavy rain.