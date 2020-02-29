SITE INDEX

    • Berkshire patient tests positive for coronavirus

    Update 10.24pm:

    Willow Bank Infant School, in Woodley, has shared an email to parents informing them a member of staff has tested positive for coronavirus. The school has been shut 'for some days' for a deep clean.

    A patient from Berkshire has tested positive for the coronavirus.

    The Department of Health and Social Care confirmed a patient from the county has tested positive for the virus but no further information has been provided on where they are from.

    A case in Gloucestershire, and one in Hertfordshire has also been announced, bringing the total of number of people who have tested positive for the virus in the UK to 23.

    To date 10,483 people have been tested.

    The confirmation came from chief medical officer, professor Chris Whitty and was tweeted from the Department of Health and Social Care Twitter account as follows:

