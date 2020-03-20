Great Western Railway to run reduced service to reflect advice against non-essential travel

Great Western Railway is reducing its services to reflect the Government’s advice against non-essential travel.

The new timetable will operate from Monday (March 23) with some changes expected over the weekend.

GWR said the changes will prioritise key routes essential for people who are continuing to deliver vital services as the UK responds to the coronavirus outbreak.

A reduced service with amended timings will be running on branch lines including Slough – Windsor, Maidenhead – Marlow/Bourne End, Twyford – Henley-on Thames and West Ealing – Greenford.

The new timetable will be in operation seven days a week until further notice.

The rail operator said it expects to update its online and digital timetables within 10 days.

Individual journeys can be check on www.gwr.com/travel-updates/check-your-journey.