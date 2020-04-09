Thames Valley Police answers common COVID-19 questions

Thames Valley Police now has a dedicated section on its website answering common police-related questions about the coronavirus.

The section answers some common questions about visas, funerals, domestic abuse, travel restrictions, new police powers, travel restrictions and scams and frauds.

For example, at the current time, visits to people in jail are not permitted. Churches and places of worship are only allowed to open for funerals. Crematoriums and burial grounds can be open for funerals and burials.

In the case of trials, juries will continue to deliberate for trials already underway, following social distancing guidelines. Jurors are expected to attend unless showing COVID-19 symptoms or considered vulnerable to the virus.

For anyone in the UK from abroad whose leave expires before 31 May 2020, their visa will be extended to 31 May 2020, if they cannot leave the UK because of travel restrictions, or because of self-isolation.

In this case, individuals must contact the Coronavirus Immigration Team (CIT) to update their records.

The webpage also contains advice about what to do if you are worried about someone who is vulnerable to COVID-19, and a list of domestic violence abuse resources for those who are more likely to be at risk of abuse, due to self-isolating at home.

The page can be found on the following link: https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/c19/coronavirus-covid-19/