New NHS app could slow spread of COVID-19

A new NHS contact-tracking app will help slow the spread of COVID-19, by tracking self-reported symptoms, and anonymously alerting all those you have been in contact with.

In a news briefing on Easter Sunday, health secretary Matt Hancock announced the launch of the app, which will allow all those in contact with those who have shown symptoms to act accordingly, thus slowing the spread of disease.

The health secretary assured the public that this app will hold personal details securely, and these will not be held any longer than necessary.

Despite fears the NHS would be overwhelmed by coronavirus, the UK has ‘more spare capacity now than when coronavirus hit our shores’, according to Mr Hancock.

He marked this down to the ‘record numbers’ of ventilators and 'returners' to NHS. There are now 2,295 spare critical care beds, an increase of 150 beds from the day before (Saturday).

Mr Hancock said that the length of time for responses to personal protective equipment (PPE) has also queries gone down, from six days to two and a half days.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has been discharged from hospital, and is now recovering at Chequers (the official country retreat of serving prime ministers).

Last week, Mr Johnson was admitted to St Thomas’s Hospital in London and was in intensive care, having fallen ill with COVID-19.