Firefighters warn against using flying lanterns during coronavirus outbreak

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue (RBFRS) has warned residents against lighting flying lanterns due to the fire risk they can cause.

The warning from RBFRS follows a campaign to light Chinese lanterns to show support for key workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

A statement on its website said: “Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service does not recommend using flying lanterns because of the fire hazard and risk they pose to property, crops, livestock and the environment.”

It added that if people did wish to use them they must follow careful advice including keeping water nearby in case they accidentally catch fire, avoid using near roads, consider the wind direction and strength and make sure they have sufficient clearance to avoid trees and powerlines.

They should also only be used by responsible adults.

The National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) echoed this warning, adding: “All emergency services are currently under increased pressure due to COVID-19. NFCC believes the suggestion that people should set off highly flammable lanterns – at a time when wildfires are likely to be on the increase due to the weather conditions – should be highly discouraged.”