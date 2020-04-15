Thames Valley Police issue 219 fixed penalty notices during coronavirus lockdown

Thames Valley Police (TVP) has handed out 219 fixed penalty notices for breaches of the coronavirus restrictions.

The figure was released by the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) and covers the period between Friday, March 27 to Monday.

In a statement TVP Chief Constable, John Campbell, said that since the new measures were introduced ‘the overwhelming majority of people have had either a legitimate purpose for being out, or have listened to the advice given by our officers’.

However, TVP have had to enforce the legislation ‘on some occasions’ resulting in 219 fines, out of a total Thames Valley population of 2.3 million people.

Chief Constable Campbell said: “Most of the fines we have issued have been to groups, inappropriately gathering together in public places, or driving together in a car - for example 10 fines were given to one group alone.



“We have also made a number of arrests which have led to people being jailed for breaching coronavirus restrictions or coughing at officers or members of the public.



“Some of these breaches have been identified by patrol officers but a significant number have been reported by the public.

“In particular this Easter Weekend, as with many forces, we had a significant increase in these types of calls.”

Chief Constable Campbell said TVP will continue to engage with the public, explain the restrictions and encourage them to stay indoors but ‘will take enforcement action if people are not listening to the advice and are putting others at risk’.

He said: “The restrictions are in place to protect the public and protect the NHS.



"The great majority of the public have been staying in and stopping the spread of the pandemic, and I want to thank them for their ongoing cooperation and support.”