Government minister urges people to buy a newspaper

The daily coronavirus update was led by community’s secretary Robert Jenrick today who encouraged people to ‘buy a newspaper.’

Mr Jenrick said national, regional and local newspapers are under ‘significant financial pressure’ during the pandemic.

He said: “It is appropriate that we are joined by regional journalists who are doing so much to keep people informed about how the national effort is being coordinated in our communities.

“A free country needs a free press.”

It was also announced that construction work in the UK can resume 'whenever it is safe to do so.'

He added that the Government is working on ways to adapt workspaces and manage public transport networks.

The news came as Mr Jenrick announced that 30,076 people have died from the virus since the outbreak.