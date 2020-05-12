Motorcycle thief found hiding under a car guilty of multiple offences

A motorcycle thief found hiding underneath a car has been found guilty of multiple offences.

Qasim Hussain, 21, of Frithe, Slough, was found guilty of multiple charges at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

On July 29, 2019, Hussain stole a motorbike from an address in Maidenhead. He was seen riding the vehicle a month later by police, and after trying to evade them he got off the bike and ran away.

Officers later found him hiding under a nearby car.

Hussain was found guilty of driving a motor vehicle which had been taken without the owner’s consent, failing to stop when required by a constable, using a motor vehicle on a road without third party insurance, driving a motor vehicle otherwise without a licence and possession of a class B drug whilst subject to an 18-month conditional discharge.

Investigating officer, PC Luke Jenkins, based at Maidenhead police station, said “Hussain took a vehicle without the owner’s consent and then tried to evade police officers when he was seen.

“He was also driving without insurance and not in accordance with a licence.

“I am pleased that we were able to identify him when he was in possession of the vehicle, and then arrest him and bring him to justice.

“The fact he was also found guilty of associated traffic offences shows that we have also prevented a significant risk to other road users.”

Hussain will be sentenced at Reading Magistrates' Court on 11 June.