McDonald's opens for dine-in customers but you must leave contact details

Fast food fanatics will be able to dine in at a selection of McDonald’s restaurants in Maidenhead and Slough following a successful pilot – but they will have to leave their contact details.

The company announced a selection of stores across the two towns will reopen for eat-in customers from today (Wednesday).

These include:

Bath Road Retail Park

The Prince of Wales, Windsor Road

Bestobell Road

Telford Drive, Cippenham

Maidenhead High Street

Social distancing measures will be in place to prevent congestion, the company said.

When arriving, customers will be asked to use the hand sanitiser provided.

Food will be delivered by table service only with people able to order via the My McDonald’s App, at the till or the kiosk.

In line with Government guidance, McDonald’s will be asking customers that choose to eat-in to leave their contact details by using their smart phone to either scan either scan a QR code taking them to a dedicated webpage or visiting that webpage directly with the URL details provided on each table.

Customers will be asked to leave the name of the lead member and the number of people within their group, a phone number, the date and time of visit and the restaurant number (identified on each table sticker).