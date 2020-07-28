Witness appeal after woman assaulted in Burnham and knocked unconscious

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted outside The Red Lion pub in Burnham.

There was an altercation outside the pub in Burnham High Street on Friday, July 10 at about 8.45pm.

During the incident, the victim, a woman aged in her thirties, was assaulted and she sustained a cut to her lip, a black eye and concussion.

The victim was knocked unconscious as a result of the assault and has no recollection of what happened.

Investigating officer PC Karen Churchill, based at Amersham police station, said: “This was a particularly nasty assault on a female, who lost consciousness as a result and required hospital treatment.

“Although she has now been discharged, she is still unable to recall exactly what happened.

“I am aware of several people who were at the public house when the altercation took place, and I am appealing to those people to please get in touch with police.

“I am sure these people will have important information that can assist with my investigation into this incident, but as yet, none of these people have come forward.

“If you were at the public house that evening and saw what happened, please contact the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43200209736.

“Alternatively, you can make a report online, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”