Police crackdown on drink and drug drivers in Thames Valley

Police will crackdown on irresponsible and dangerous drink and drug drivers in a two-week targeted campaign.

Drivers involved in a collision will be breathalysed and officers will be conducting drink and drug focused operational patrols throughout the day and night across the Thames Valley and Hampshire.

These will be carried out by officers from the Road Policing Joint Operations Unit and are specifically designed to breathalyse, drug wipe and educate drivers.

The campaign, which runs until Sunday, August 9, will focus on preventing the destruction and distress caused by collisions involving irresponsible and dangerous drivers under the influence.

Drivers involved in a collision will be breathalysed and if required drug tested.

Road Safety Sergeant Scott Kerr, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit said: “We’re reminding people of the devastating physical and emotional damage drug and drink driving brings to families.

“Too many people are still taking the risk to drive whilst impaired. These people not only put themselves at risk, but all those who are innocently going about their daily business. We are dedicated to protect all the law abiding road users and prosecute offenders.

“So far in 2020 we have arrested 807 people on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“We will be using drug wipes by conducting a roadside drug test if we suspect someone may be impaired by drugs, as well as the ability to breathalyse.

“Receiving a conviction for drink or drug driving ruins lives. If you are caught in control of any motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or drink, means you could face a criminal conviction, possible prison term, driving ban, and could even lose your job. Please remember It’s not worth the risk.”

The public are encouraged to report drink and drug drivers with as much information and detail as possible.

If you know someone who drink or drug drives you can report them on 101 or via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

If the person is an immediate risk to the public and themselves, please people call 999.