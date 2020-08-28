SITE INDEX

    • M4 closed eastbound between Maidenhead and Slough after 'serious collision'

    TVP Roads Policing

    UPDATE: 2.17PM: The M4 has now reopened. 

    UPDATE 13.40PM: Police have confirmed that lanes 2 and 3 have now reopened.

    The M4 is shut eastbound after a 'serious collision' between Maidenhead and Slough. 

    Highways England said the M4 is closed between Junctions 8/9 and Junction 7 due to a collision within the long-term roadworks and drivers have been asked to follow a diversion. 

    TVP Roads Policing tweeted: "We are currently dealing with an incident from junction 8/9 - 7 on #M4 #Slough #Maidenhead The motorway is currently closed but we are looking to open lanes 2 & 3 shortly #P6678"

    A diversion route is in place and drivers have been warned there are 60 minute delays. 

    Traffic should exit at J8/9 and then follow the route marked with a hollow circle symbol on local road signs. This will direct traffic on the A308(M) to the roundabout of the A308. 

    Maidenhead

