Blood tests for outpatients switch to appointment-only at Frimley Health

12:28PM, Tuesday 08 September 2020
Blood tests for outpatients at hospitals across Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough are switching to appointment-only to comply with social distancing.
Until now, tests have been available without people needing to book ahead.
But a new online booking system has been designed by Frimley Health to prevent waiting areas becoming too busy and create a better experience for patients.
Blood tests can now be booked at the following locations:
Visit www.fhft.nhs.uk/bloodtestbooking to book.
