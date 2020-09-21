Duo charged with assaulting a police officer in Maidenhead

Two people have been charged after a police officer was seriously injured following an assault in Maidenhead.

The charges are in connection with an incident which took place in King Street at about 2.25am yesterday (Sunday).

A Thames Valley Police officer suffered facial and back injuries after attempting to make an arrest.

He was admitted to hospital but has since been discharged.

Ireneusz Wiater, 34, of no fixed abode, has been charged with one count of assaulting an emergency worker and one count of section 18 wounding with intent to resist or prevent arrest.

Partycja Soroka, 26, of Hughenden Road, Slough, is charged with one count of assaulting an emergency worker.

Police said another officer was assaulted in the same incident but suffered no injuries.

Wiater appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court today (September 21).

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Reading Crown Court on October 19.

Soroka has been released on bail to appear at Slough Magistrates’ Court on October 22.