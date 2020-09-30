Thames Valley Police warning over NHS test and trace scam

A warning has been put out by Thames Valley Police over a NHS test and trace scam.

The force have told people to beware of these signs which are linked with scams.

It said people should never be asked for any form of payment, passwords, pin numbers and bank account details. Official contract tracers will never ask anyone to download anything, send anyone round, or ask for control of your PC.

The post states: "We have been made aware of a NHS Test and Trace scam that is circulating.

"If you are being asked for any of the details listed below this is a scam, please do not share your information.

"The new NHS COVID-19 app is the only official contact tracing app for England & Wales."









