    Heavy rain weather warning issued for Maidenhead, Slough and Windsor

    George Roberts

    Heavy rain weather warning issued for Maidenhead, Slough and Windsor

    Photo by Holeysocksart

    Heavy rain could disrupt travel in Maidenhead, Slough and Windsor tomorrow.

    The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning across the South East with rain expected to hit in the early hours tomorrow (Wednesday).

    The downpour is expected to start at about 3am and last until 2pm, with 10-15mm of rain expected to fall widely. Strong winds are also possible.

    Journey times are likely to be impacted, with spray and flooding on the road slowing down traffic.

    Flooding of homes and businesses is also possible.

