    Christmas shop at charity stores pre-lockdown, urges Age Concern

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk
    Age Concern urges charity shop customers to splash out for Christmas pre lockdown

    Age Concern Slough and Berkshire East (SABE) is appealing to all residents to come and visit its retail outlets for Christmas shopping in advance of national lockdown on Thursday.

    The charity has been struggling financially, having needed to close its retail outlets during the first national lockdown. 

    It has remained supportive of the elderly and vulnerable throughout the pandemic, but is likely to suffer again from this upcoming second lockdown.

    “Please help the vulnerable in the community during this crisis by shopping in our shops pre lockdown,” said Tereena Davies, CEO of Age Concern SABE.

    "We are having sales in our shops over the next three days before they close - we have all our Christmas stock out, with amazing bargains. Recycling clothes is also very green.”

    The Age Concern Eton Wick Christmas shop had only just opened last week.

    The charity's stores will be open until closing time on Wednesday. For all shop locations and visiting times, see: https://www.ageconcernsabe.org.uk/Pages/Category/retail-units 

    Age Concern shops can be found at the following locations:

    Maidenhead:

    Bridge Road: 123-125 Bridge Road, SL6 8NA

    Shifford Crescent: Cliveden view, Shifford Crescent SL6 7UA

    St Marks: 15 St Marks Crescent, SL6 5DA

    Wootton Way: 51 Wooton Way, SL6 4QZ

    Cookham: 1 Station Road Hill, Cookham, SL6 9BT

    Windsor and Eton:

    Eton Wick: 15 Eton Wick Rd, Eton Wick, Windsor SL4 6LT

    Datchet: The Green, Grosvenor Stores, Datchet, SL3 9EH

    Slough, Langley, Twyford:

    Farnham Road: 280 Farnham Road, Slough, SL1 4XL

    Langley: 302 Trelawney Avenue, Langley, SL3 7UB

    Langley: 3 Willow Parade, Meadfield Road, Langley, SL3 8HN

    Twyford: 20 London Road, Twyford, RG10 9ER

