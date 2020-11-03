Time running out to apply for Louis Baylis Trust grant

Time is running out for charities to apply for the next round of Louis Baylis Trust grants.

Each year, the Advertiser’s owner releases about £100,000 for charities and good causes in the area, sending out grants twice a year, with around 100 charities benefiting.

The deadline to apply for the next round of grant funding is Friday, November 6.

Grants can be awarded to local and national charities that are based anywhere that is served by Baylis Media’s three publications - the Maidenhead Advertiser, Windsor Express and Slough Express.

To apply for a grant, visit www.maidenhead-advertiser.co.uk/section/980/apply-for-a-grant