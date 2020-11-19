More financial support available for firms affected by COVID-19

01:47PM, Thursday 19 November 2020
The Government and local authorities have announced a business grant scheme to last the four-week national lockdown period for firms affected by closure.
The Royal Borough published details of the grant on its website earlier this week, while information is also available on the Slough Borough Council (SBC) and Buckinghamshire Council websites.
The national scheme will cover businesses occupying properties subject to business rates, with amounts dependent on the rateable value of the property.
It is central Government-controlled, with local authorities having no influence on the amount received.
As well as the above national scheme, the Government has also announced an ‘Additional Restrictions Grant’, which is a largely discretionary scheme.
This will run from November 5 to Wednesday, March 31, 2022.
The Royal Borough and SBC have not yet opened applications for this, but businesses in Bucks can apply from midday tomorrow (Friday) and will be accepted until Friday, December 18.
For more information on COVID-19 financial support, visit the Royal Borough’s website at tinyurl.com/y3pead4j
Slough businesses should visit tinyurl.com/y27qms2y and Bucks firms can access information at tinyurl.com/y5cmmkmh
