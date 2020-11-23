Lockdown will end on December 2, but 'tougher' tiers will take its place

Boris Johnson has announced that the second lockdown will end on December 2 as planned – to be replaced by a ‘tougher’ tier system than the one in place before.

The Prime Minister told Parliament that the current lockdown will not be renewed, and the rule-of-six will be reinstated, allowing people to meet outside in groups of up to six.

Non-essential shops, gyms and other places for personal care or leisure will all reopen.

The regional tiered approach will be different in a few ways. The tiers will now carry ‘a uniform set of rules’, with no negotiations of additional measures for each region.

The pub closing time of 10pm has been changed to an 11pm closing time, with last orders at 10pm.

In tier 2 only pubs serving meals can open and in tier 3 all hospitality will close except for delivery and takeaway.

In tiers 1 and 2, spectator sports are free to resume inside and outside, with capacity limits and social distancing, consistent with indoor performances and concert halls.

On top of this, police enforcement will be strengthened, with specially trained officers with the power to close down establishments that pose a risk to public health.

The Government hopes to announce which regions will be in which tiers later this week, likely Thursday.

It expects more regions to temporarily fall into higher tiers than they were in before lockdown.