Police operation cracking down on drink and drug drivers

Police will be cracking down on drink and drug drivers over the festive period as part of a new campaign.

Operation Holly, a joint campaign being run by Thames Valley Police and Hampshire Constabulary, has seen an increase in education and enforcement action from officers starting yesterday (Monday).

Last year, 1,049 breath tests were taken as part of Operation Holly, with 67 testing positive.

Sergeant Scott Kerr, Road Safety Sergeant for Hampshire and Thames Valley Police, said: “Even the smallest amount of alcohol or drugs in your system can impair your ability to drive and in the most serious cases, it could result in families facing Christmas and the future without their loved ones.

“This year, with the restrictions imposed by the Government as a result of the pandemic, it is important that if you drink at home it is done sensibly and responsibly.

“In licensed premises such as pubs and restaurants, they serve measured amounts of alcohol. However, at home it is unlikely that you measure exactly how much alcohol you pour into a glass.

“Therefore, it is crucial to think about the morning after. It can take hours for alcohol to leave your system after drinking, so the next morning it still may not be safe for you to drive.”

Officers will also be on the lookout for drug drivers as part of Operation Holly. Last year, 80 drug wipes were carried out, with 44 testing positive.

Sgt Kerr added: “Some drugs can stay in your system for a considerable amount of time too.

“I am urging people to plan only necessary journeys during the festive season and to think about how they are going to get home, and the effects alcohol and drugs will have on those journeys.

“Our message is simple: don’t drink or drug drive – it’s not worth the risk.”

If you know of anyone who is drink or drug driving, call 999 in an emergency, 101 with information or report anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800555111.