Government to refund travel tickets booked for Christmas window

The Government says that it will provide cash refunds for domestic rail and coach passenger tickets purchased for the Christmas travel period.

It was initially announced that the country would be able to enjoy a relaxing of the rules for five days over the festive period but in a major turn of events at the weekend, the south east, including the Royal Borough, was hit by news that it would be moving into Tier 4 COVID restrictions.

Following the announcement, which means people in this tier cannot mix at all over Christmas, the Government has said it will refund tickets bought for the period December 23-27.

This will apply to journeys in England booked on or after November 24, when the Christmas travel window was announced.

The Government says that operators will be able to issue refunds 'immediately' and that passengers 'should check the website of their operator for how to claim'.

"We urge people to be patient as rail and coach operators will be processing high volumes of refunds over the coming weeks," it added.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps added: “It is imperative that we all follow the new measures and play our part in tackling this virus, protecting others and safeguarding our NHS.

“If you booked a coach or rail journey between 23 and 27 December, you are entitled to a cash refund. This ensures no one is left out of pocket for doing the right thing - staying home in Tier 4, and elsewhere staying local and only meeting your Christmas bubble on Christmas day.”