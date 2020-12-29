Figures reveal surge in COVID-19 patients at Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust

The number of patients with COVID-19 at hospitals run by the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust has risen to more than 250.

Figures from NHS England show 266 hospital beds at the trust were occupied by COVID-19 positive patients as of Tuesday, December 22.

When the country went into lockdown on November 4, there were 77 patients being treated with the virus at the trust's three hospitals - Wexham Park, Heatherwood and Frimley Park.

The number of new hospital cases of COVID-19 at the trust between December 14 and December 20 was 230.

This was more than double the 101 cases recorded for the previous seven days.

This figure takes into account patients who have been admitted to hospital for the first time with COVID-19 and those who test positive for the virus while in hospital.

Cases within the Royal Borough are surging with the local authority’s infection rate standing at 484.7 per 100,000 people.

The borough recorded 744 cases from December 20 to Boxing Day compared to 475 the previous week.

In Slough, the infection rate is currently 585.1 per 100,000.

A total of 930 people tested positive for the virus between December 20 and December 26.

This was up from 791 cases recorded between December 13 to December 19.