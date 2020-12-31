Homebirth services suspended at Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust

Homebirth services have been suspended by the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust.

The trust said it has temporarily stopped the service because one of its ambulance providers has suspended support for transfers to hospital from homebirths.

Anyone with homebirths booked for the coming weeks will be contacted directly by the trust.

A statement from Wexham Maternity Ward said: “This is expected to continue during the surge of the pandemic but will be reviewed weekly.

“It is our intention to reinstate homebirth services in Frimley Health when we receive confirmation that all ambulance services within our locality are able to provide transfers to hospital from homebirths should the need occur."

Antenatal and postnatal care will continue as planned.