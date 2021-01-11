Commissioner proposes increased resident contributions to police funds

Plans to increase the public’s contribution towards Thames Valley Police's funds have gone under consultation.

Every year, police forces around the UK collect funds from residents in their council tax. This money goes towards pay and price rises, hiring additional police officers, and strategic investment funding.

For 2021/22, the police and crime commissioner for the Thames Valley, Anthony Stansfeld, has proposed an increase in the amount residents contribute. For those in band A properties, the increase will be £10 over the year, in band D it is an annual increase of £15 and in band H it is a £30 rise.

An online survey has been created where residents can provide their feedback on the proposed changes.

Mr Stansfeld has pledged to invest the money in recruiting more PCSOs, creating a rural crime taskforce, and tackling county lines drug gangs.

He said: “Despite the increase in funding from Government, there continue to be cost pressures on the force and the public rightly expect to see improving performance in order to keep us all safe and bring criminals to justice.

“In previous years the support of local tax payers through their council tax has meant that we have managed to reduce the time it takes for the police to answer non-urgent 101 calls and to significantly increase detection rates, meaning that more victims of crime receive justice and more criminals are held to account.

“It is important that any increase in council tax now, at a time when many families are struggling, is focussed on frontline policing to tackle the concerns of the public.

“I am proud of the work done by Thames Valley Police Officers, PCSOs, staff and volunteers every single day, but there is always more that can be done."

To participate in the consultation, which closes on Wednesday, January 20, click here