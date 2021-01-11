Public urged to be wary of COVID vaccine text scams

People across the country are being reminded of a text message scam in which fraudsters pretend to offer people a coronavirus vaccine.

Action Fraud, a national UK reporting centre for the crime, has been alerted of the scam 57 times from members of the public as of January 7.

These people have been sent text messages claiming to be from the NHS, offering them the opportunity to sign up for coronavirus vaccinations.

The texts ask the recipient to click on a link which takes them to an online form where they are prompted to input personal and financial details.

In some cases the online form has looked very similar to the real NHS website.



Pauline Smith, head of Action Fraud, said: “Remember, the vaccine is only available on the NHS and is free of charge.

"The NHS will never ask you for details about your bank account or to pay for the vaccine.

"If you receive an email, text message or phone call purporting to be from the NHS and you are asked to provide financial details, this is a scam.”

People will be contacted by the NHS, an employer, a local GP surgery or pharmacy to receive vaccinations.

The NHS will not:

ask for your bank account or card details

ask for PIN or banking passwords

arrive unannounced at your home to administer the vaccine

ask for documentation to prove your identity, such as a passport or utility bills

For more information on Action Fraud, click here.