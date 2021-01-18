SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Mon, 18
10 °C
Tue, 19
11 °C
Wed, 20
11 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Heavy rain to hit Maidenhead, Slough and Windsor this week

    George Roberts

    Heavy rain weather warning issued for Maidenhead, Slough and Windsor

    Photo by Holeysocksart

    Heavy rain is expected to fall across the South-east later this week, with flooding possible.

    The Met Office has issued a Yellow Weather Warning from the early hours of Wednesday morning to 3am on Thursday morning.

    Around 20mm-50mm of rainfall is expected in most areas, with up to 80mm in the worst-hit places.

    Strong winds may also accompany the heavy rain.

    The Met Office has warned that flooding of homes and businesses is possible, and that journey times are likely to be affected.

    Power supplies may also be interrupted in places.

    Maidenhead

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved