Thames Valley Police tackles drivers using mobile phones

Police will be cracking down on drivers who use their mobile phones while driving as part of a new national campaign launching today (Monday).

Thames Valley Police (TVP) and Hampshire's Roads Policing Unit will be focusing on detecting and prosecuting drivers who use their phones behind the wheel.

Research has shown that using a mobile phone can impair your ability to drive more than if you were driving whilst over the drink drive limit.

You are also twice as likely to be involved in a fatal collision from texting while driving, than you are from drink driving.

Road Safety Sergeant David Hazlett, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “Most drivers are responsible and do not use their mobile phone whilst driving, but the few that continue to take risks by texting, surfing the internet or making or receiving calls are putting the safety of all other road users and themselves at risk of harm.

“You are much less aware of what's happening around you and fail to see road signs, maintain a proper lane position or a steady speed. Drivers end up feeling more stressed and frustrated and are more likely to 'tailgate' the vehicle in front or enter unsafe gaps in traffic.

“Additionally, it has been shown that motorists are four times more likely to be involved in a collision whilst using a mobile phone or being distracted in a vehicle, and your reactions are 50 per cent slower.

“Think twice before answering a call using hands-free, and never take your eyes off the road.

“Challenge your friends and family to do the same as it is unacceptable to use a mobile phone whilst driving. It is not worth the risk.”

You can follow the police's activity on social media, @tvprp on Twitter and TVP Roads Policing on Facebook, and by searching the hashtags #ItsNotWorthTheRisk and #StandingUpforHangingUp