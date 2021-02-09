Temperatures expected to reach -7 degrees Celsius in Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough

Yellow weather warnings for snow remain in place across the South East as a freezing week threatens to continue in the area.

The Met Office has issued the warning for all day today (Tuesday) and tomorrow (Wednesday) in the east of the UK, including Berkshire and Bucks.

Temperatures have been falling in recent days. A low of minus seven degrees Celsius is expected to hit Maidenhead, Slough and Windsor in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The Met Office says that 'frequent snow showers may lead to travel disruption in places', but added that some locations could miss snow showers altogether.

Roads, railways and other public transport links are expected to be delayed, while power cuts and mobile phone coverage issues may be another side-effect of the cold weather.

It comes after flooding impacted the area last week, with river and rainfall levels causing flooding in villages and towns including Cookham, Holyport and Marlow.

Click here for more on this week's weather warning.