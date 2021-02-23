SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Tue, 23
13 °C
Wed, 24
15 °C
Thu, 25
12 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • London Paddington closed for one Sunday in March

    London Paddington closed for one Sunday in March - no trains from Maidenhead

    London Paddington will be closed on Sunday, March 7 for engineering works. 

    A limited service will run between Reading and Ealing Broadway and there will be no trains from Ealing Broadway to London Paddington.

    Network Rail is upgrading the electric wires near London Paddington to improve the reliability and performance of the train service. 

    Passengers are being advised to travel into London using the underground service from Ealing Broadway.

    On this day there will also be no direct South Western Railway trains between Reading and London Waterloo - a bus replacement service will be in place. 

    Visit www.gwr.com/travel-updates/planned-engineering/london-paddington for more information. 

    Maidenhead

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved