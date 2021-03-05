Figures reveal number of coronavirus patients in hospital at Frimley Health Trust

NHS figures show the number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 at the Frimley Health Trust has fallen to its lowest level since mid-December.

Data released yesterday (Thursday) revealed 124 people with coronavirus were occupying beds at the trust’s three hospitals as of Tuesday, March 3.

This was down 63 from the previous week, a fall of 33 per cent.

Occupancy of hospital beds by COVID-19 patients has now dropped to its lowest level since December 13 when the trust was caring for 117 patients with the virus.

The latest figures showed 18 people were occupying mechanical ventilation beds at Wexham Park, Heatherwood and Frimley Park in Surrey.

The weekly coronavirus infection rate for Slough currently stands at 119.7 cases per 100,000 people.

COVID-19 infections continue to fall in the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead with the seven-day rate now 51.5 cases per 100,000.