SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Fri, 05
6 °C
Sat, 06
6 °C
Sun, 07
5 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Figures reveal number of coronavirus patients in hospital at Frimley Health Trust

    Wexham Park Hospital staff test positive for coronavirus

    NHS figures show the number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 at the Frimley Health Trust has fallen to its lowest level since mid-December.

    Data released yesterday (Thursday) revealed 124 people with coronavirus were occupying beds at the trust’s three hospitals as of Tuesday, March 3.

    This was down 63 from the previous week, a fall of 33 per cent.

    Occupancy of hospital beds by COVID-19 patients has now dropped to its lowest level since December 13 when the trust was caring for 117 patients with the virus.

    The latest figures showed 18 people were occupying mechanical ventilation beds at Wexham Park, Heatherwood and Frimley Park in Surrey.

    The weekly coronavirus infection rate for Slough currently stands at 119.7 cases per 100,000 people.

    COVID-19 infections continue to fall in the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead with the seven-day rate now 51.5 cases per 100,000.

    Maidenhead

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved