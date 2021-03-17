Thames Valley Police project to target sexual offenders

Thames Valley Police (TVP) is extending a project across its whole force area in an effort to prevent sexual offences.

'Project Vigilant' follows a successful pilot which has already launched in Oxford and is now being rolled out to the other areas that the police force covers.

Launched in 2019, the initiative targets predatory behaviour in order to prevent sexual offences taking place.

It uses a combination of uniformed and undercover officers to carry out patrols to identify people who may be displaying signs of predatory behaviour such as sexual harassment, inappropriate touching and loitering.

Uniformed officers then intervene and take positive action to discourage this behaviour, which may include arrest.

Following the success of this pilot, which saw a 50 per cent reduction in rape and 30 per cent reduction in sexual assaults in the night time economy in Oxford, TVP will now start to extend the prevention scheme further as coronavirus restrictions ease and the night time economy starts to reopen.

TVP Detective Chief Inspector James Senior said: “My team and I are committed to ensuring that the local community can have an enjoyable night out without the fear of being sexually assaulted.

“Through the pilot in Oxford, we found that utilising undercover officers and deploying them on the street meant that we were able to witness this behaviour first hand and intervene more quickly.

“This behaviour is clearly unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

In October, TVP received a crime prevention award from the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) for its work on Project Vigilant.

It has now been recognised by the Government who announced on Monday that it will be rolling out pilots across the country.

Detective Ch Ins Senior added: "It was a real privilege to receive an international award for this initiative. It is fantastic that the work of our officers and staff has received international recognition and those involved in its implementation should be very proud.”

TVP Chief Constable John Campbell said: “This proactive approach has had positive results and I am pleased that it has been recognised nationally as an important tactic in combatting sexual offending and increasing safety in the night time economy.

“This behaviour is clearly unacceptable and the force works hard to safeguard potential victims and bring offenders to justice.

“Thames Valley Police is committed to making the streets safer and Project Vigilant is just one way in which the force makes the Thames Valley a hostile place for perpetrators wanting to commit sexual offences.”

If you see someone acting suspiciously, call police on 101 (999 in an emergency) or approach an officer.

The force advises that if people are out and feel unsafe, they can also speak to the nearest pub or club staff member for assistance.