How many people have received a coronavirus vaccine in Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough?

More than a third of the population in Windsor and Maidenhead has received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to figures from the NHS.

Statistics released on Thursday show that 52,937 people have now received at least one jab, accounting for more than a third of the borough's population, which is around 150,000.

Of those who have had a jab, 13,436 are under-55s, 5,528 aged 55-59, 7,019 are 60-64, 6,704 are 65-69, 6,946 are 70-74, 5,342 are 75-79 and 7,962 are in the most vulnerable over-80 bracket.

Meanwhile, in Slough, 37,048 have received a vaccine, just under a quarter of the population.

In total, 15,578 are under-55s, 3,482 aged 55-59, 4,158 are 60-64, 4,450 are 65-69, 3,494 are 70-74 and 2,275 are 75-79 and 3,611 are 80 or older.