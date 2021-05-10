Conservative Matthew Barber elected Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner

The Conservative candidate Matthew Barber has been voted Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC).

Mr Barber received 313,148 votes, beating Labour's Laetisia Carter (233,446) after counting moved on to second preference votes.

Lib Dem John Howson (110,072) and independent Alan Robinson (77,210) were eliminated in the first round, which only counted first preference votes.

Key responsibilities for a PCC include holding the chief constable to account over policing, setting the force’s budget and providing a link between communities and the police.

His policies included 'strong local policing' with more police officers to strength neighbourhood policing, fighting serious organised crime, dealing with cyber crime and fraud, improving criminal justice and tackling illegal encampments.

Following the election results, Matthew Barber said: “I am delighted to have been elected as the next Police and Crime Commissioner for the Thames Valley. I would also like to offer my thanks to Thames Valley residents for coming out and supporting my campaign, especially with the current COVID-19 restrictions in place.

“I plan to hit the ground running and deliver on my campaign promises.

“I look forward to taking office as the Police and Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley on Thursday (13 May) and starting work on my key priorities for the region.”

The vote took place at the Spiceball Leisure Centre in Banbury. The elections had been postponed from May 2020.

Final results:

Matthew Barber (Con)

First preference votes - 267,404

Second preference votes - 45,744

Total - 313,148 (elected)

Laetisia Carter (Lab)

First preference votes - 175,123

Second preference votes - 58,323

Total - 233,446

John Howson (Lib Dem)

First preference votes - 110,072

Alan Robinson (independent)

First preference votes - 77,210